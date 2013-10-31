Hungary Richter Q3 net rises 26 pct, above expectations

* Q3 net profit 11.3 bln forints

BUDAPEST, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter reported on Thursday a 26 percent rise in third-quarter net profit that beat market expectations as revenues grew and its gross margin improved.

Net profit for the three-month period was 11.3 billion forints ($52.99 million), up from 8.97 billion a year ago and above analyst expectations for 10.22 billion in a recent survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.

Quarterly revenues at Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, rose by an annual 7.1 percent to 82.6 billion forints, below market forecasts for a 9.5 percent year-on-year increase.

Richter said exports, which account for most of its revenues, rose on higher sales in China, Romania and in some European Union member states.

“The increase in the share of own developed products against licensed-in drugs and an above average increase of sales originating from certain other Commonwealth of Independent States countries together with Ukraine and China had a positive impact on the gross margin,” it said.

Richter said higher sales and the improved gross margin partly offset a rise in sales and marketing costs due to an expansion of its sales network in western Europe and the costs of marketing its Esmya medicine for uterine myoma.

Sales and marketing expenses rose by 6.2 percent to 24.26 billion forints, while research and development costs increased by 22.6 percent to 9.52 billion driven primarily by clinical trials carried out with U.S. partner Forest Laboratories Inc.

Richter has said an anti-psychotic drug, Cariprazine, developed with Forest Labs could hit the market next year in a favourable scenario, pending approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Revenues for the first nine months rose by 5.2 percent to 878.5 million euros ($1.21 billion), while operating profit margin was at 16.2 percent of revenue over that period, broadly unchanged from a year earlier, Richter said.

In August, Chief Executive Erik Bogsch affirmed the company’s full-year guidance for 3 percent revenue growth in euro terms and operating profit margin at 14 percent of revenue.

Richter shares finished trade 1.2 percent lower at 4,110 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday. ($1 = 213.42 Hungarian forints) ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Elizabeth Piper)