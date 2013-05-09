Hungary's Richter Q1 net profit up 13.7 pct, beats expectations

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter reported on Thursday a 13.7 percent jump in first-quarter net profit as its domestic market stabilised and exports continued to grow, while income on financial operations helped offset rising costs.

Net profit for the first three months came in at 19 billion forints ($85.27 million), up from 16.75 billion forints a year ago, beating analyst expectations for a 3.3 percent decline in a recent survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.

Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, said first-quarter revenue rose 4.7 percent, slightly above market expectations, to 85.84 billion forints.

“There were no material changes to the regulatory system in Hungary and thus the market could stabilise following a period of significant declines incurred in previous years,” it said.

Exports, which account for the brunt of Richter’s turnover, rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier due to significantly higher sales in China, Ukraine and some other states of the former Soviet bloc, Richter said.

Sales and marketing expenses rose 20.1 percent as Richter continues to expand its sales network in western Europe, while research and development spending increased 14.1 percent due to a new antipsychotic drug, cariprazine, and other research.

Despite the rising costs, Richter’s bottom line was lifted by higher income on financial operations, which rose to 4.7 billion forints from 2.16 billion forints in the same period a year ago as the forint currency weakened from the end of 2012, it said.

Richter also said it had received a one-off milestone payment from U.S. partner Forest Laboratories Inc after a regulatory filing of cariprazine. Chief Executive Erik Bogsch has said the payment was worth about $15 million.

Richter shares finished trade 0.4 percent lower at 34,150 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, underperforming the blue chip index, which dropped 0.2 percent. ($1 = 222.81 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Chris Gallagher)