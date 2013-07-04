FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richter to split shares 10-way on July 16
#Healthcare
July 4, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

Richter to split shares 10-way on July 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 4 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter said on Thursday it had been allowed to split the nominal value of its common shares ten-way in a court decision in Budapest, reducing the common shares’ face value to 100 forints from 1,000 forints now.

Richter said in a statement posted on the Budapest Stock Exchange web site that it would split the shares on July 16, with the last trading day of the current 1,000-forint paper on July 10, 2013.

Richter’s share price went from around 15,000 forints 10 years ago to about 35,000 forints now. It reached an all-time high of 50,790 forints in 2006. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by James Jukwey)

