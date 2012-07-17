FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK infrastructure lags despite govt boost-survey
#Deflation
July 17, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

UK infrastructure lags despite govt boost-survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - UK infrastructure construction projects did not pick up in the second quarter despite attempts by the government to boost the sector through new investment, a survey found.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors said on Wednesday infrastructure workloads -- representing the number of new and existing projects across Britain - - were flat during the three months to end-June, with little movement seen in the sector since the end of 2009.

Last November, finance minister George Osborne announced plans to raise 20 billion pounds ($31 billion) from pension funds to help fund government projects from high-speed rail lines to power stations.

The government has signed a memorandum of association with the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) and industry body, the National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF) to launch an infrastructure fund that will invest in new projects.

“More action to back up the rhetoric is urgently needed if the construction industry is to play a meaningful role in driving the economy forward over the next few years,” said RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn.

The RICS survey said four percent more respondents reported falls rather than rises in workloads, reflecting the low level of activity across the entire construction sector.

