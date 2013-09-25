FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Ridgecrest Redevelopment Agency, Calif., COPs to BB-plus
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts Ridgecrest Redevelopment Agency, Calif., COPs to BB-plus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday cut its rating on the certificates of participation of Ridgecrest Redevelopment Agency, California, to junk status, at BB-plus, down three notches from BBB-plus.

The outlook is stable.

S&P said the downgrade reflects a “going concern opinion” of the auditor in the city’s fiscal 2012 audit, substantially weakened finances, and new local general obligation criteria.

“We do not expect to raise the rating over the outlook’s two-year period since the city will likely maintain its limited budgetary flexibility,” S&P said. “In addition, we do not expect to lower the rating further over the outlook’s period due to management’s efforts to stabilize the general fund and recent passage of a new sales tax, providing additional revenue.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.