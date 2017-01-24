UPDATE 1-Marcato Capital urges Virtus to use cash to buy RidgeWorth

(Adds information from Marcato presentation)

By Michael Flaherty

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP said on Tuesday that Virtus Investment Partners Inc should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment with cash to maximize returns.

The deal could add more than 50 percent to Virtus' earnings, significantly more than the fund manager's expectation of more than 15 percent, if cash at hand was used to fund the deal, Marcato said.

Virtus, an investment management company, said in December that it would buy investment manager RidgeWorth to widen its client base.

Virtus said at the time that it expected to finance the deal using existing balance sheet resources and a combination of debt and equity. But the Hartford, Connecticut-based firm has yet to disclose full details on how it pay for RidgeWorth.

"As a significant Virtus shareholder, we are sensitive to the company's limited disclosure on how it plans to finance the proposed acquisition," Shawn Badlani, a partner at Marcato, said in a statement.

Marcato said in a presentation released on Tuesday that the RidgeWorth deal allows Virtus to improve its diversification, earnings and cash flows.

The San Francisco-based hedge fund, founded by ex-Pershing Square Partner Mick McGuire, said Virtus already has $475 million of debt financing committed by Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc.

Virtus can finance the deal with cash and debt, without having to issue equity, and still de-lever its balance sheet in four years, Marcato said.

Marcato owns a 1.4 percent stake in Virtus, making it the company's 16th largest shareholder as of Sept. 30, Thomson Reuters data show.