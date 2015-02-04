FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rieter Holding FY 2014 sales up 11 pct to CHF 1,153.4 mln
February 4, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rieter Holding FY 2014 sales up 11 pct to CHF 1,153.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Rieter Holding AG :

* FY 2014 sales increased by a total of 11 percent to 1,153.4 million Swiss francs ($1.25 billion)

* FY orders received reached the level of sales in the year under review, at 1,146.1 million Swiss francs

* Had a backlog of orders in hand of around 730 million Swiss francs at the end of 2014

* Expects increasing pricing pressure on sales invoiced in Swiss francs in the 2015 financial year

* Expects to achieve an EBIT margin of a good 7 percent and net profit of about 4.5 percent of sales in the 2014 financial year Source text - bit.ly/1z97COr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9255 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

