BRIEF-Rieter Holding reports H1 sales rose by 9% to CHF 522.1 million

July 23 (Reuters) - Rieter Holding AG : * Says received 655.5 million CHF of new orders in H1 2014 (year ago: 711.4

million CHF) * Says H1 sales rose by 9% to 522.1 million CHF (478.1 million CHF in the first

half of 2013) * Says H1 EBITDA rose to 48.4 million CHF (34.3 million CHF in the first half

of 2013) * Says H1 EBIT amounted to 28.8 million CHF, increase of 68% (17.1 million CHF in H1 of 2013) * H1 net profits of 14.3 million CHF or 2.7% of sales, respectively (5.0

million CHF or 1.0% of sales in the first half of 2013) * Says full year sales for 2014 are expected to show at least high single digit

growth compared to 2013 * Says expects for the year 2014 a higher operating result (EBIT) than in 2013 * Source text [bit.ly/1mCqijG] * Further company coverage