Rigel's bleeding disorder drug fails late-stage study

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc said its bleeding disorder drug failed in a late-stage study, sending its shares down 37 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The drug, fostamatinib, is being studied to treat chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in which the immune system attacks and destroys the body's own blood platelets.

The drug was successful in an earlier late-stage study, achieving a stable platelet response compared with no response in those on placebo.

However, the company said the drug was found to be effective when data from both studies were combined.