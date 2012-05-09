FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Advertising revenue boost for property website Rightmove
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Advertising revenue boost for property website Rightmove

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - British property website company Rightmove Plc reported a growth in advertising revenue for the first four months of the year on higher ad rates and increased traffic.

Rightmove, which runs United Kingdom’s number one property website, also said it was confident of meeting its expectations for 2012 if the UK housing market doesn’t decline significantly.

January-April average revenue per advertiser got a boost from new advertising products - like Rightmove’s local valuation alert tool - and higher rates, the company said in a statement.

Website traffic rose more than 20 percent.

The London-based company’s shares, which have risen over 16 percent since the start of the year, were flat at 1485 pence on Wednesday morning on the London Stock Exchange.

