Feb 27 (Reuters) - Rightmove Plc

* Fy underlying operating profit rose 20 percent to 124.6 million stg

* Final dividend 22 penceper share

* Total dividend 35 penceper share

* Revenue up 19% to £167.0m

* Underlying operating profit

* Final dividend of 22p

* Traffic growth, up 10% year on year to 15.4bn pages

* Number of agency and new homes advertisers up 5% to 19,304 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)