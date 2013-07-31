FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Improved UK housing market boosts Rightmove's profits
July 31, 2013 / 6:43 AM / 4 years ago

Improved UK housing market boosts Rightmove's profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Property listing website operator Rightmove Plc said underlying operating profit rose 15 percent for the first half of the year, helped by an improving housing market and investment in its own technology.

The company, which owns rightmove.co.uk where real estate agents and home developers list their properties, said on Wednesday underlying operating profit rose to 49 million pounds ($75 million) for the first six months of the year, on revenue growth of 16 percent to 67.2 million pounds.

“Traffic to our website and mobile platforms is up over 20 percent on a year ago reflecting our ongoing investment in our brand and our technology coupled with an improving housing market,” said Chief Executive Nick McKittrick.

The company said the number of its advertisers rose by 3.5 percent to 18,916, while average revenue per advertiser grew 14 percent to 593 pounds per month. The company also raised its interim dividend by 22 percent to 11 pence per share.

The housing market has seen a strong improvement since the government launched the first phase of the scheme in April which offered loans to help Britons purchase new-build properties with deposits as small as five percent.

Rightmove’s shares, which have risen 61 percent since the start of the year, closed at 2310 pence on Tuesday.

