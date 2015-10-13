Swedish cbank not sure inflation rising as forecast - deputy governor

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank is not sure inflation is rising in line with its expectations, Deputy Governor Martin Floden told business daily Dagens Industri on Wednesday.

The Riksbank kept its key repo rate unchanged in September at a negative 0.35 percent and stood by a message that it was ready to do more if inflation did not continue to pick up.

Floden repeated that the Riksbank was ready for further expansionary measures. “We are not sure inflation is rising as forecast,” he said in an interview.

Floden said downside risks for global growth had increased in the past few months, adding to pressure for more expansionary measures for the Swedish central bank.

“I‘m a little more concerned now than earlier this year,” he said. “The global economy has surprised negatively since the summer,” he said.

The Riksbank announces its next key repo rate decision on Oct. 28.

“We can still lower the rate and increase purchases of government bonds and that is what will be our first choice,” Floden said.

He said he did not rule out buying mortgage bonds, although that was not an attractive option, and said municipality bonds could also be an option. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Anna Ringstrom)