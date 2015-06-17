FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish economic activity rising, weak crown a boon -c.bank survey
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish economic activity rising, weak crown a boon -c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 17 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Sweden is continuing to strengthen in a stable manner and a weaker crown currency has led to increased profitability in the manufacturing industry, the Riksbank said on Wednesday.

“The Business Survey indicates that economic activity has strengthened somewhat since January and that it is continuing to strengthen,” the Riksbank wrote in a companies survey published three times a year.

However, the central bank said the picture was mixed.

Companies active on the domestic market, such as those in the construction, retail and service industries, had a brighter view of the economic situation than before, while the manufacturing industry was somewhat more negative.

“Although export companies benefit from the krona weakening, global economic activity is not perceived to be accelerating properly and demand is thus lower than expected,” the bank said.

In a bid to stave off stubbornly low inflation the central bank has cut interest rates twice this year to a record low of -0.25 percent. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.