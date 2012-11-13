FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RIM sees BB10 devices available soon after launch
November 13, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

RIM sees BB10 devices available soon after launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WATERLOO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Research In Motion is confident that its new BlackBerry 10 devices will be 100 percent ready for the Jan. 30 launch, and available in stores “not too long after” that, Chief Operating Officer Kristian Tear said on Tuesday.

“We’re working hard right now to make sure all the bits and pieces and all the details are in place for the date, when the devices will be available for consumers and enterprises,” Tear told Reuters in an interview with Reuters.

Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM announced the Jan. 30 launch date on Monday. RIM is betting that the new smartphones will help it regain its lost luster and stem market share losses to the likes of Apple Inc’s and devices powered by Google’s Android operating system.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
