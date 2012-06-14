RIM names former Goldman exec to board

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - Research In Motion has nominated Timothy Dattels as an independent director to the BlackBerry maker’s board, replacing Antonio Viana-Baptista, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

RIM is proposing the remainder of its board be re-elected at an annual meeting due on July 10.

Dattels is a senior partner at TPG Capital LP and was previously head of investment banking for Asia excluding Japan at Goldman Sachs.

Viana-Baptista, a former Telefonica executive, had been a RIM director since September 2009.