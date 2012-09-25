FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RIM says carriers impressed with its new BB10 devices
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

RIM says carriers impressed with its new BB10 devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Research In Motion Ltd said on Tuesday it is getting positive feedback on its BlackBerry 10 devices from the carriers that have already had previews of the new smartphones.

“We are making believers out of our partners. We are making believers out of those who had previously written BlackBerry off,” RIM’s Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins told a gathering of developers in San Jose, California.

RIM has lost market share, especially in North America, to Apple’s snazzier iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy phones, and the company’s hopes are now pinned on its BB10 devices that are set to launch in early 2013.

The BB10 devices will run on a new operating system that RIM says will offer a faster and smoother user interface, and a better platform for apps that are critical to a smartphone’s success.

“BlackBerry 10 is our most important launch ever. And it is the most exciting launch I have ever led in my career,” Heins said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
