BlackBerry maker posts loss; some executives exit
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 6 years

BlackBerry maker posts loss; some executives exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 29 (Reuters) - Research In Motion said on Thursday several senior executives resigned as the BlackBerry maker posted a quarterly loss, stung by slipping smartphone shipments and limited deliveries of its poor-selling PlayBook tablet.

The company reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $125 million, or 24 cents a share, as it booked writedowns on its BlackBerry 7 phones and goodwill.

On an adjusted basis, net income dropped to $418 million, or 80 cents a share, on revenue of $4.19 billion in new CEO Thorsten Heins’ first quarter as chief executive. A year ago it earned $934 million, or $1.78, on revenue of $5.56 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected RIM to earn 81 cents a share on revenue of $4.54 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company shipped 11.1 million BlackBerrys and more than 500,000 PlayBooks in the three months to March 3.

