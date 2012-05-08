RIM names new marketing chief, COO

May 8 (Reuters) - Research In Motion Ltd said it named a new chief operating officer and a chief marketing officer.

Kristian Tear will take over as chief operating officer. Tear was executive vice president of Sony Mobile Communications.

Frank Boulben, who was executive vice president of strategy, marketing and sales for LightSquared, will be the new chief marketing officer.

The Canadian company last week said it was close to hiring a marketing boss to fashion a unified message for the next-generation BlackBerry that will likely determine its future.