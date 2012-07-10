FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RIM to sell corporate jet as part of cost cuts --report
July 10, 2012

RIM to sell corporate jet as part of cost cuts --report

July 10 (Reuters) - Research In Motion Ltd will sell one of its two corporate jets as part of an effort by the embattled smartphone maker to save $1 billion in annual costs throughout its operations, a report said on Tuesday.

The BlackBerry maker has put its nine-passenger jet up for sale, looking to fetch some $6 million to $7 million, Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the matter. RIM will hold on to its 14-passenger jet.

A company spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the story.

Overall, Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM is looking to save some $1 billion in operating costs this year through efficiencies, including layoffs, as its BlackBerry smartphones loses market share and losses mount.

