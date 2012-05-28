FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RIM's top lawyer joins parade of resignations
May 28, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

RIM's top lawyer joins parade of resignations

Alastair Sharp

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The top lawyer at Research In Motion Ltd has resigned and will soon leave the struggling BlackBerry maker, RIM said on Monday, joining a parade of long-time company executives to depart since Thorsten Heins took over as CEO earlier this year.

The loss of Chief Legal Officer Karima Bawa - who litigated numerous patent disputes and helped write many of RIM’s commercial deals - follows the resignation of RIM’s head of global sales, Patrick Spence, last week.

RIM said Bawa was in discussion with RIM about her intention to retire for some time, and planned to stay on to support the hiring and transition of a replacement.

