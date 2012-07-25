FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Times drops BlackBerry app
July 25, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

New York Times drops BlackBerry app

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Research in Motion’s BlackBerry users can no longer use the official New York Times app to read news stories over their devices, in a fresh blow to the maker of the smartphone once considered an essential tool for business professionals.

New York Times Co, which publishes the prestigious newspaper, said on its website it had stopped supporting its applications for BlackBerry and the Palm Pre as of Monday, meaning the apps will no longer download news stories.

BlackBerry users can still read the paper over their phones via the New York Times website.

“Currently, our mobile website offers a more complete New York Times experience than the NYTimes app native to your device,” said the notice.

