RIM buys radio-frequency company Paratek
March 8, 2012 / 10:20 PM / 6 years ago

RIM buys radio-frequency company Paratek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* BlackBerry maker does not disclose financial terms

* Paratek technology may boost call quality, battery life

TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - BlackBerry maker Research In Motion said on Thursday it has acquired Paratek Microwave Inc, a company whose adaptive radio-frequency technology improves mobile-handset call quality and battery life.

The Canadian smartphone maker did not disclose financial details of the purchase of privately held Paratek, which is based in New Hampshire and funded by a string of venture capital investors including Polaris Ventures and Europe’s biggest chip maker, STMicroelectronics.

Paratek has developed a thin-film material to produce integrated circuits and other components that improve the performance of mobile phones, while cutting down on the number and size of components such as antennas.

