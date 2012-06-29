FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RIM must deal with problems itself, Flaherty says
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

RIM must deal with problems itself, Flaherty says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday that Research In Motion is important to both Canada and the world, but that any steps to help the beleaguered smartphone maker would have to be taken by the company itself.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call from Ireland on Friday, Flaherty also said he did not know of any takeover proposals for the company, but said any bid would be reviewed by the government.

RIM has suffered shrinking demand for its once-dominant BlackBerry smartphones. On Thursday the company delayed the make-or-break launch of its next-generation BlackBerry 10 as it announced an unexpectedly steep quarterly operating loss and laid off about 30 percent of its workforce.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.