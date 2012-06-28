FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackBerry maker posts loss, revenue down 33 pct
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

BlackBerry maker posts loss, revenue down 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - Research In Motion Ltd posted a fiscal first-quarter net loss on Thursday and said it would cut 5,000 jobs as its BlackBerry smartphone shipments fell sharply for a second straight quarter.

Its adjusted net loss was $ 192 million, or 37 cents a share, in the three months to June 2. Revenue declined 3 3 percent to $2. 8 b illion.

The company had warned it would post an operating loss but had not provided specifics.

A year ago RIM reported net income of $ 695 million, or $ 1.33 a share, on sales of $4 .91 billion.

Shares of RIM, which have dropped about 70 percent over the past year, were halted soon after the close of regular U.S. trading hours.

