Canada gov't wishes RIM well, won't speculate on takeover
May 30, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Canada gov't wishes RIM well, won't speculate on takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s government on Tuesday wished Research in Motion Ltd well with its restructuring efforts but declined to comment on speculation about a possible takeover of the troubled BlackBerry maker.

“I wish RIM every success and hope to see them grow and maintain their world leading position. However, I will not comment on speculation,” Industry Minister Christian Paradis said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters. Paradis would have to approve any takeover bid from a foreign company.

Speaking separately to reporters about RIM, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said: “They’re an important Canadian company and I hope they succeed in their restructuring.”

