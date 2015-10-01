FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teva Pharm to buy Mexican drug firm Rimsa for $2.3 bln
October 1, 2015

Teva Pharm to buy Mexican drug firm Rimsa for $2.3 bln

TEL AVIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to acquire Representaciones e Investigaciones Médicas SA (Rimsa), a leading drugmaker in Mexico, for $2.3 billion.

Through this acquisition, Israel-based Teva will become a top pharmaceutical company in Mexico, the second largest market in Latin America and one of the top five emerging markets globally.

Teva said on Thursday it expects the deal will yield substantial synergies and offer a platform for growth in the region. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

