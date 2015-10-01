Teva Pharm to buy Mexican drug firm Rimsa for $2.3 bln

TEL AVIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to acquire Representaciones e Investigaciones Médicas SA (Rimsa), a leading drugmaker in Mexico, for $2.3 billion.

Through this acquisition, Israel-based Teva will become a top pharmaceutical company in Mexico, the second largest market in Latin America and one of the top five emerging markets globally.

Teva said on Thursday it expects the deal will yield substantial synergies and offer a platform for growth in the region. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)