UPDATE 1-Rinehart's Roy Hill iron ore construction start seen mid-2013

* Bankers, export credit agencies extend project evaluation

* Roy Hill chief misses long-scheduled speech to meet lenders

* Spokesman says response positive from lenders

SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gina Rinehart’s $10 billion Roy Hill iron-ore project aims to start construction on its Australian mine in mid-2013, later than hoped, as assessments by potential lenders are expected to stretch into next year, the project’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Roy Hill partners, targeting 55 million tonnes a year of iron ore, had aimed to start producing in late 2014, but a sharp slide in iron ore prices has spooked financiers, delaying funding and construction, which is expected to take two years.

The project’s chief, Barry FitzGerald, cancelled a long-scheduled appearance at a mining conference in Sydney on Tuesday to meet with bankers, and his speech was given instead by the project’s spokesman.

“It may be well into 2013 before this evaluation process is complete,” Roy Hill general manager of external affairs Darryl Hockey said at the conference.

The project is 70 percent owned by billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting, and 30 percent owned by a consortium led by South Korean steel giant POSCO, with Japanese trading company Marubeni, South Korea’s STX Corp , and Taiwan’s China Steel Corp.

IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT

The Roy Hill project owners hope to start construction proper by mid-2013, Hockey said, with $2 billion already spent or committed on preliminary work, including dredging at the Port Hedland export point and building camps for workers.

He said even the mid-2013 target for construction may be missed, as financiers were being extra cautious following the global financial crisis and as Roy Hill is a new project, not a mine expansion, which will include building a rail line.

“It’s impossible to predict target dates with absolute certainty,” Hockey said.

He said the project had received a good response from local and international banks as well as export credit agencies.

“So far the level of interest and the responses have been extremely positive.”

While competing iron ore projects were running into delays and doubts, especially following the slide in iron ore prices to $87 from a high of $149 this year, he said the Roy Hill project was comparatively more robust.

“Compared to other companies we have a low cost structure and an above-average product quality, so that stands us in fairly good stead,” Hockey said.

The Roy Hill project had already run into delays in lining up equity partners as a bitter dispute between Rinehart, Asia’s richest woman, and three of her children over control of a multibillion-dollar family trust spilled into the courts. The case is continuing.

Rinehart inherited valuable mining tenements from her father and is a partner with Rio Tinto on the massive Hope Downs iron ore project. Her fortune was estimated earlier this year by Forbes at $18 billion.