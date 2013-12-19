Ringier, Axel Springer in talks to sell Czech assets - source

PRAGUE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The central European joint venture of Switzerland’s Ringier and Germany’s Axel Springer is negotiating to sell its Czech media operations to businessman Daniel Kretinsky, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.

Ringier Axel Springer CZ’s main asset is tabloid Blesk, the biggest-selling Czech daily with circulation of around 280,000, and the Blesk.cz website. Circulation has been going down, as has the rest of the printed media market.

“If the negotiations are successful, we can expect some announcement at the start of January,” the source told Reuters.

A representative of Ringier Axel Springer in Zurich declined to comment.

Czech media have valued the operations at around 5 billion crowns ($199.04-$248.80 million following recent media speculation of a buyout.

Kretinsky, who owns a stake in the energy holding group EPH, may team up with long-term business partner Patrik Tkac for the deal, the media said.

The transaction would show a further retreat of foreign media investors form the Czech market, following the sale of the Mafra publishing house by Germany’s Rheinisch-Bergische Verlagsgesellschaft to Czech businessman and politician Andrej Babis earlier this year. ($1 = 20.0962 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; editing by Keiron Henderson)