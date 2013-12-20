FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ringier, Axel Springer sell Czech assets worth 170 mln euros
December 20, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

Ringier, Axel Springer sell Czech assets worth 170 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The central European joint venture of Switzerland’s Ringier and Germany’s Axel Springer has sold its Czech media operations to businessmen Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac.

The value of the Czech business, whose main asset is tabloid Blesk, is 170 million euros ($232.36 million), Ringier Axel Springer said in a statement on Friday.

A source told Reuters on Thursday the company was in negotiations to sell the business. ($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

