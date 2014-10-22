FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank: charge of participation in price manipulation in 2011 appealed to High Court
October 22, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank: charge of participation in price manipulation in 2011 appealed to High Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S

* Charge of participation in price manipulation in 2011 appealed to the High Court

* Says all judges agreed on acquittal that was without any dissenting opinion

* Says bank and employee were also acquitted in breaching duty to notify danish financial supervisory authority about a suspicious trade

* Says bank has received information that Public Prosecutor for Special Financial and International Criminality (SØIK) appeals both counts to High Court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

