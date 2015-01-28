BRIEF-Ringkjøbing Landbobank FY 2014 net interest income up to DKK 635 million

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* FY 2014 impairment charges for loans 87 million Danish crowns ($13.28 million) versus 120 million crowns last year

* FY net interest income 635 million crowns versus 615 million crowns last year

* FY pre-tax profit 587.0 million crowns versus 471.9 million crowns last year

* FY tier 1 capital ratio 17.5 pct versus 19.2 pct last year

* The bank’s board of directors will recommend to the general meeting that an ordinary dividend of 26 crowns per share, equivalent to 124 million crowns, be paid for the 2014 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5489 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)