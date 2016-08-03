FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Ringkjobing Landbobank CEO: weak economic growth a challenge
August 3, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Ringkjobing Landbobank CEO: weak economic growth a challenge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comments)

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

 Danish regional financial institution Ringkjobing Landbobank posted a rise in pretax profit for the second quarter and increased its full-year core earnings outlook due to an increase in its customer base

 Chief Executive John Fisker made the following comments to Reuters:

* "The main challenge is lack of economic growth in Denmark. The problem was underscored by an 18 percent rise in loan book while the top-line was up only 6 percent."

* "The imbalance in loan book and total income means we need to work harder to get a profit from the rising loan book."

* "The competition between the banks in Denmark remained tough in the first half of the year."

* "We are convinced we have gained market share since the loan book rose 18 percent while total bank lending rose much less."

* "It is still tough times for farmers and all our impairment charges on loan are related to agricultural customers."

* Q2 total core income 248 million Danish crowns ($37.35 million) versus 244 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loan losses 13 million crowns versus 14 million crowns year ago

* Q2 pre-tax profit 168 million crowns versus 143 million crowns year ago

* Expectations for core earnings for all of 2016 are adjusted upward to a 525-600 million crowns range from previously 475-575 million

* Upward adjustment of expectations for the full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6395 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
