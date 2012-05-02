Rio reviewing coal expansion plans in Australia-report

SYDNEY, May 3 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto is reviewing its coal expansion plans as soaring capital and investor pressure to return more cash force it to reassess spending plans, the Australian Financial Review said on Thursday.

Rio’s proposed $2 billion, 10.5 million tonnes of thermal coal a year Mount Pleasant Coal project in New South Wales State looks likely to be shelved, the paper said without citing any sources.

Australian miners are relooking at some planned investments in the wake of weaker outlook for commodities particularly from top consumer China, rising government taxes and investor worries on overspending on projects.

Rio Chief Executive Tom Albanese has told investors that huge cost increases from labour, carbon tax and construction inputs is weighing on marginal developments, the paper said.

Albanese is expected to highlight the pressures of industry-wide cost inflation and strong Australian dollar at an investor conference in Sydney on Thursday, it said.

Rio Tinto officials could not be reached for comment immediately by Reuters.