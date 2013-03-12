FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guinea says Rio Simandou iron ore project is not frozen
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 5 years ago

Guinea says Rio Simandou iron ore project is not frozen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, March 12 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto’s Simandou iron ore mine project in Guinea has not been frozen, Guinea’s mines miniter said on Tuesday after government sources told Reuters the global miner plans to slow investments and cut staff from the project.

“The project has absolutely not been frozen,” Mohamed Lamine Fofana said, adding that Guinea had the means and expertise to take the project forward.

Three sources including a government minister told Reuters on Monday that Rio Tinto executives had announced an investment freeze on the project during a meeting with Guinean president Alpha Conde and the mines minister.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.