FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rio Tinto, Chinalco call it quits on joint exploration venture
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 9 months ago

Rio Tinto, Chinalco call it quits on joint exploration venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.

Rio Tinto was not immediately available to comment.

The immediate priority of the partnership was to scour mainland China for copper - seen by Rio Tinto as its best growth option -- with coal and potash among other commodities also of joint interest.

A Chinalco media spokesman confirmed the joint venture, named Chinalco Rio Tinto Exploration Co, was being disbanded, but did not provide further details. The breakup was first reported by Bloomberg.

Rio Tinto in October signed a preliminary deal to sell its stake in Guinea’s Simandou iron ore project to Chinalco, which is its largest shareholder, after unsuccessful efforts to build a mine.

A month later, Rio Tinto axed two of its top 10 executives amid a probe over $10.5 million in payments to a consultant who helped Rio Tinto secure development rights at the site.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.