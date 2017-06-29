UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto shareholders okay $2.69 bln coal assets sale to China-backed Yancoal
* 97 pct of Rio shareholders back coal assets sale to Yancoal
SYDNEY, June 29 Rio Tinto shareholders approved the sale of a suite of Australian coal assets to China-backed Yancoal Australia for $2.69 billion, ending a bidding war with commodities trader Glencore .
The sale was "duly passed" by 97 percent of shareholders of Rio Tinto's UK and Australian-listed shares, Rio Tinto said on Thursday in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
