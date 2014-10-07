Glencore shares up 3.9 pct after Rio spurns merger approach

HONG KONG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc’s Hong Kong listed shares rose 3.9 percent on Tuesday after Rio Tinto said it had rejected a merger approach from the commodities trader to create a $160 billion giant.

Rio said Glencore had contacted it about a potential merger in July, which it turned down in August, adding that there had been no further contact between the companies on a merger.

By 0138 GMT, Glencore shares were trading up 3.9 percent at HK$42.80, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was down 0.3 percent. Rio shares were up 3.2 percent in Sydney trading. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Richard Pullin)