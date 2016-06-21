FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Tinto replaces iron ore chief, shuffles executive team
June 21, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Rio Tinto replaces iron ore chief, shuffles executive team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015.David Gray

(Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto Plc said it appointed Chris Salisbury as head of its iron ore business, replacing veteran Andrew Harding.

Salisbury, currently acting head of Rio Tinto's copper and coal unit, will take up the role on July 2. [nRSU7822Ba]

Rio Tinto also appointed Arnaud Soirat as head of its new copper and diamonds unit, Stephen McIntosh as growth and innovation executive, and Joanne Farrell as group executive, health, safety and environment.

Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

