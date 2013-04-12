FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Tinto still producing copper at Bingham Canyon
April 12, 2013

Rio Tinto still producing copper at Bingham Canyon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - Mining group Rio Tinto’s Bingham Canyon operation in Utah is still producing copper even though mining operations were suspended after a landslide on Wednesday, a spokesman said on Friday.

Justin Jones, a spokesman for Rio Tinto Kennecott, which operates the mine, could not say how long the smelting and refining process could continue with stockpiled material. He said that is still being assessed.

“The mine itself is very large, and there are possibilities that we can begin starting portions of the mine, you know, within a few days, thus not interrupting the production of copper,” he said.

Jones said investigators hope to re-enter the mine as soon as there is daylight at the site, which is near Salt Lake City, Utah.

