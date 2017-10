TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto’s Kennecott Utah Copper said on Tuesday it is invoking force majeure after last week’s huge landslide at its Bingham Canyon mine.

“Because of the slide and immediate impacts, Kennecott is invoking ‘force majeure’ in accordance with terms in the agreements with companies that we supply copper cathodes and sulphuric acid,” spokesman Kyle Bennett said in an email.