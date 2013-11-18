FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust provides an update on disposition pipeline
November 18, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust provides an update on disposition pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust : * Provides an update on disposition pipeline * Reit- has entered into a firm contract to sell 50% share in quartiers dix/30

to its partner devimco at a sale price of $192.5 million * Reit -says partner will assume riocan’s share of outstanding debt

on property, amoutning to $92.4 million * Says the disposition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of

2013 * Reit -has also entered into firm contract to sell brick plaza, a

non-grocery anchored retail centre in Windsor for $1.9 million * Says the brick plaza property will be sold free and clear of financing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

