FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P revises Rio Rancho, New Mexico, rating outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

S&P revises Rio Rancho, New Mexico, rating outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service said on Tuesday it had revised Rio Rancho, New Mexico’s water and wastewater system revenue bond rating outlook to negative from stable, citing weaker credit metrics.

The rating agency said, “We could take a negative rating action if debt service coverage does not perform more consistently at levels that we consider strong, or if the system’s liquidity position remains below or within our forecast range.”

S&P, which affirmed its long-term AA-minus rating on the debt, also said in a written statement that its outlook could be returned to stable if actual performance exceeds the forecast, or the system’s liquidity position returns to a strong level.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.