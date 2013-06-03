FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rio Tinto draws up shortlist for Canada iron ore sale - sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 4 years

Rio Tinto draws up shortlist for Canada iron ore sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto has received 13 to 15 initial bids for its majority stake in Canada’s largest iron ore producer and has drawn up a shortlist of roughly half that number, sources with knowledge of the situation said.

Along with rivals, Rio has promised to focus on its key assets and sell off non-core operations as, it wrestles with a $19 billion debt burden, sluggish demand and weaker prices.

One of the sources said on Monday that the shortlist had been whittled down to 5 to 6 suitors after initial bids were submitted for Rio’s 59 percent holding in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) last month.

The source said it was unclear when binding bids would be due, as Rio was still seeking additional interest in the coming weeks from buyers including some of China’s largest players, so far absent.

Rio declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.