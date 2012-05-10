FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Tinto says cautious on spending due to volatility
#Basic Materials
May 10, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

Rio Tinto says cautious on spending due to volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISBANE, May 10 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto said it was cautious about stepping up capital spending and capital returns to shareholders as the global environment remains highly volatile, having learned from its experience during the global financial crisis.

“So we live in a dangerous, volatile, unpredictable world and we do not want to be caught in a situation where we have to cut back capital expenditure programmes at the expense of our shareholders,” Chairman Jan du Plessis told shareholders.

“So that is why we’ve adopted a cautious approach. We’ve been burned before and we’ve learned the lesson and we want to be cautious going forward.”

He said the company did not want to be in a situation where it may have to pull back spending on expansion projects then restart them, a process it went through at hefty cost during the financial crisis.

