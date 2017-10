LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto expects Chinese economic growth to rise above 8 percent this year, it said on Friday.

“We expect Chinese growth to be above 8 percent this year despite lower export demand and monetary tightening,” Rio said in a presentation on its website.

“Recent fiscal and monetary loosening should lead to a pick-up in growth in H2 2012,” the presentation, by Vivek Tulpulé, Rio’s chief economist, said.