China, Indian suitors said to eye bids for Rio Australia coal mines
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
June 11, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

China, Indian suitors said to eye bids for Rio Australia coal mines

MUMBAI/HONG KONG, June 11 (Reuters) - China’s state-owned Shenhua Group Corp Ltd and India’s Aditya Birla Group are among the companies considering bids for Rio Tinto’s Australian coal assets, which have an estimated value of $3.2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The coal stakes are among a string of assets Rio is offloading as its new chief executive, Sam Walsh, seeks to raise funds to help cut the company’s $26 billion in debt and protect its single-A credit rating.

Rio Tinto is selling a 29 percent stake in its Coal & Allied business and its majority stake in the Clermont mine in Queensland state, with preliminary bids due this week, one person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

State-run Coal India Ltd, the world’s largest coal producer, is also expected to bid, the person said.

Rio Tinto, Aditya Birla Group and Coal India declined to comment, while Shenhua was not available for a comment. Sources declined to be identified as the sale process is confidential.

