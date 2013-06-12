FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan's Marubeni to bid for Rio Tinto Australia coal stake -sources
June 12, 2013 / 10:22 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Japan's Marubeni to bid for Rio Tinto Australia coal stake -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story first published late Wednesday; no change to text)

SYDNEY, June 12 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is bidding for a 29 percent stake in Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto’s Coal & Allied unit, valued at an estimated $2 billion, two sources familiar with the process said.

It will be up against China’s state-owned Shenhua Group Corp Ltd, India’s Aditya Birla Group and Coal India, which are also eying bids for the stake in Coal & Allied and the Clermont mine that Rio has put up for sale.

Marubeni declined to comment. (Reporting by Jackie Range in SYDNEY and Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Writing by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

