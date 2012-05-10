FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rio Tinto: spending to focus on Australia iron ore growth
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 10, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Rio Tinto: spending to focus on Australia iron ore growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISBANE, May 10 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto, the world’s no.2 iron ore miner, said on Thursday it expects to pour most of its capital spending into its Australian iron ore expansion, where it says the returns outshine other mining projects globally.

“But if for example I look at our plans over the next year or two or three, the bulk of our capital expenditures are going to go toward the expansion of the Pilbara operation in Western Australia, which frankly I still believe is probably the most attractive single investment opportunity anywhere in the industry today,” Chairman Jan du Plessis told shareholders at the group’s annual meeting in Brisbane.

He said while the company was well aware of shareholders clamouring for capital to be returned rather than splashed on costly expansions, the company was unlikely to consider buying back its Australian shares as long as they continued to trade at a substantial premium to its UK-listed shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.