Rio Tinto reaffirms 'somewhat' upbeat outlook
May 9, 2012 / 11:40 PM / 5 years ago

Rio Tinto reaffirms 'somewhat' upbeat outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISBANE, May 10 (Reuters) - World No.3 miner Rio Tinto reaffirmed it is a little more confident about the outlook for commodities demand than it was six months ago, despite the downturn in Europe and questions about the U.S. economic recovery.

“Overall, we are somewhat more confident than six months ago, in addition to which I believe our strong balance sheet will serve to strongly underpin our business in the face of short-term volatility,” Rio Tinto’s chairman, Jan du Plessis, told shareholders at the group’s Australian annual meeting.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese said the key issue facing the company was rising costs, which had hurt margins at all its Australian operations other than its iron ore mines.

“Increasing costs are an industry-wide problem, particularly in hotspots like here in Queensland, and I am determined to be on the front foot in tackling this challenge,” he said in a speech prepared for the annual meeting.

